North Charleston police searching for missing girl who ran away

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Valicia Wise who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road. According to NCPD officials, she is believed to be frequenting hotels in the North Charleston area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 740-5894 or email sbernard@northcharleston.org

