Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Knob Fire(Tina Lilly Marshall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Through Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 200 acres. One man volunteering at a nearby campground says he had to return to evacuate his trailer as the fire got closer.

He says the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

