SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

The state Senate committee handling redistricting will hold a public meeting Monday about its proposed U.S. House maps released last week.

The main changes are in the Charleston area where voters could shift from the Sixth Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn and the First Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

The full house then returns on Wednesday to take up their 124 redrawn districts.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters have criticized the new maps for both the U.S. House and the South Carolina House. They say they concentrate more on protecting Republicans and incumbents than providing for fair, competitive races.

Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the district lines that control which representative will represent a certain part of the state.

Over the past 10 years, South Carolina has grown by about 500,000 people. The parts of the state that grew the most were the suburbs to the south of Charlotte and cities along the coast.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting on...
Tree lightings scheduled across the Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multiple tree lighting events scheduled across Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Thousands of military members could face discipline over vaccine mandate deadline
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nations issue travel restrictions because of COVID omicron variant