Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign off to a rocky start

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas shoppers may notice fewer bell ringers raising money for the Salvation Army outside stores this year.

Salvation Army Capt. Mike Michels says the organization is struggling to find volunteers just a couple of weeks into the Red Kettle campaign.

That could impact their services over the next 12 months, he says.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the group’s top fundraiser of the year. The funds raised help families in need with anything from rental assistance to prescription medication.

Michels says the goal this year is to raise $180,000, but without bell ringers, the Salvation Army will not meet its goal.

CAN YOU HELP? Click here to sign up to ring for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

In the last few weeks, the Salvation Army has only been able to station bell ringers at about 10 locations when they expected to be ringing at about 40.

“We need to be able to help people at Christmas, as well as people going through the rest of the year,” Michels says. “So this is a goal that we think we’ll be able to meet as many of those needs as we can.”

Volunteers can sign up to ring for between two to eight hours and must visit the Salvation Army office to fill out a form.

This year, the Salvation Army will also offer a virtual Red Kettle option where people can host a red kettle on their social media accounts to help raise money.

