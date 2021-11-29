SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign off to a rocky start

By Danielle Seat and Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas shoppers may notice fewer bell ringers raising money for the Salvation Army outside stores this year.

Salvation Army Capt. Mike Michels says the organization is struggling to find volunteers just a couple of weeks into the Red Kettle campaign.

That could impact their services over the next 12 months, he says.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the group’s top fundraiser of the year. The funds raised help families in need with anything from rental assistance to prescription medication.

Michels says the goal this year is to raise $180,000, but without bell ringers, the Salvation Army will not meet its goal.

CAN YOU HELP? Click here to sign up to ring for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

In the last few weeks, the Salvation Army has only been able to station bell ringers at about 10 locations when they expected to be ringing at about 40.

“We need to be able to help people at Christmas, as well as people going through the rest of the year,” Michels says. “So this is a goal that we think we’ll be able to meet as many of those needs as we can.”

Volunteers can sign up to ring for between two to eight hours and must visit the Salvation Army office to fill out a form.

This year, the Salvation Army will also offer a virtual Red Kettle option where people can host a red kettle on their social media accounts to help raise money.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Army needs bell ringers for holiday campaign
Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting on...
Tree lightings scheduled across the Lowcountry this week