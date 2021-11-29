SC Lottery
Stroud leads Kennesaw St. over Charleston Southern 89-52

Charleston Southern men's basketball dropped their third contest in a row, all on the road,...
Charleston Southern men's basketball dropped their third contest in a row, all on the road, falling 89-52 to Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon at the Kennesaw State Convention Center.(Charleston Southern Basketball)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Charleston Southern 89-52 on Sunday. Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood added 12 points apiece for the Owls. Demond Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Spencer Rodgers had 10. Youngblood also had eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-5). Deontaye Buskey added eight rebounds.

