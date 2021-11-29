Tree lightings scheduled across the Lowcountry this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple tree lightings scheduled for this week will help the Lowcountry see and feel the Christmas spirit.

Here are the events scheduled across the Tri-County area:

SUMMERVILLE : The town’s annual tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in Hutchinson Square.

CHARLESTON : Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will turn on the lights on the Marion Square tree Thursday, That event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON : The city’s annual tree lighting in Park Circle takes place at 6 p.m. Friday

GOOSE CREEK : Goose Creek will light its official tree Friday at 6 p.m. at the city’s municipal center on Goose Creek Boulevard.

MONCKS CORNER: The town of Moncks Corner will hold its 28th annual tree lighting at the Regional Recreation Complex Center at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster flipped the switch to light the state’s official Christmas tree at the State House in Columbia on Nov. 21.

That tree, a sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland, features 900 ornaments and 13,000 lights.

