Tree lightings scheduled across the Lowcountry this week

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple tree lightings scheduled for this week will help the Lowcountry see and feel the Christmas spirit.

Here are the events scheduled across the Tri-County area:

  • SUMMERVILLE: The town’s annual tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in Hutchinson Square.
  • CHARLESTON: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will turn on the lights on the Marion Square tree Thursday, That event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • NORTH CHARLESTON: The city’s annual tree lighting in Park Circle takes place at 6 p.m. Friday
  • GOOSE CREEK: Goose Creek will light its official tree Friday at 6 p.m. at the city’s municipal center on Goose Creek Boulevard.
  • MONCKS CORNER: The town of Moncks Corner will hold its 28th annual tree lighting at the Regional Recreation Complex Center at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster flipped the switch to light the state’s official Christmas tree at the State House in Columbia on Nov. 21.

That tree, a sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland, features 900 ornaments and 13,000 lights.

