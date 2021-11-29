SC Lottery
Warming trend ahead this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore early this morning and will result in a cool start to the brand new work and school week. From the 30s and 40s this morning to only the 50s this afternoon for high temperatures. A cold night is ahead tonight with lows below freezing inland, west of Highway 17, to the upper 30s near the coast. A sunny sky is expected to continue into Tuesday with a warming trend beginning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday with upper 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night cooling the temperatures down for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

