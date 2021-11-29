Warming up this week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the sunshine, the rest of the afternoon will be cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s with a breeze. With a clear sky and light wind this evening, temperatures will fall into the 40s. A cold night is ahead tonight with lows below freezing inland, west of Highway 17, to the upper 30s near the coast. A sunny sky is expected to continue into Tuesday with a warming trend beginning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday with upper 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night cooling the temperatures down for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56, Low 34.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 64, Low 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67, Low 51.

