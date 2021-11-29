SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warming up this week with more sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the sunshine, the rest of the afternoon will be cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s with a breeze. With a clear sky and light wind this evening, temperatures will fall into the 40s. A cold night is ahead tonight with lows below freezing inland, west of Highway 17, to the upper 30s near the coast. A sunny sky is expected to continue into Tuesday with a warming trend beginning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday with upper 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night cooling the temperatures down for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56, Low 34.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 64, Low 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67, Low 51.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Weather at Noon
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cold front to bring cooler temperatures tomorrow!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast