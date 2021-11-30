SC Lottery
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit

The Charleston Christmas Parade will take place Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The Charleston Christmas Parade will take place Sunday at 3:30 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Lowcountry communities plan to hold Christmas parades over the next two weeks to celebrate the season.

North Charleston

The North Charleston will hold its annual Christmas Festival and Parade on Saturday.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center, located at 4800 Park Circle. Events will include live music, children’s activities, hayrides, festive food and decorations, thousands of twinkling lights and visits with Santa Claus.

The parade begins at 5 p.m.

The city says ample parking is available on the islands around Park Circle.

Charleston

The Charleston Holiday Parade takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The parade route begins at Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue, travels north on Meeting Street, and ends on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street.

Participants will include musical ensembles, clubs and organizations.

Summerville

Summerville Dream will host the town’s Christmas parade in downtown Summerville at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The parade is a family-friendly, non-political event that aims to bring the community together to celebrate the season while representing the local traditions and Summerville hospitality, its organizers say.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in the Pines.”

Mount Pleasant

The 26th annual Christmas Light Parade in Mount Pleasant begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a spectacular Pyrotecnico fireworks show. The parade will immediately follow, beginning at Live Oak Drive, traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman Boulevard and Patriots Point Road.

Mount Pleasant leaders announced the following road closures in connection with the parade:

  • Whilden Street to Pherigo Street closes at 4 p.m. for the lineup
  • Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road closes at 5 p.m.
  • Ravenel Bridge off-ramp onto Coleman Boulevard closes at 5 p.m. (all traffic diverted to Highway 17)
  • Patriots Point Road from Coleman Boulevard to Harry Hallman Boulevard closes at 5 p.m. (all Patriots Point and hotel/golf course traffic will divert onto Harry Hallman)

