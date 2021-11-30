Classroom Champions: Sampit Elementary School media specialist wants more diverse library books

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Sampit Elementary School Media Specialist Anna Fox says her library is a learning hub in her small, rural school of about 325 students.

Fox says she puts an emphasis on exposing her students to a variety of books, technology, activities and resources to encourage their diverse interests and fuel their love of reading.

With the holidays coming up, she says her students are incredibly eager to read more about holiday traditions around the world. Her kids are constantly asking for more diverse books about different cultures to add to the library.

“It came to my attention that they are eager to know how other people celebrate,” Fox says. “They know about our culture and our Thanksgiving celebrations and our Christmas celebrations but there were other things they wanted to know about.”

For her Donors Choose project, she would like to build up her library. Fox says each year she’s limited to only being able to order about 150 new books for the school.

“Anytime I get new books their faces light up even if its things they learn in the class it just means more excitement,” Fox says.

By donating to her project entitled “Holiday Book Hullabaloo,” Fox says you will not only help to encourage her student’s love of reading, but you will also increase their awareness of the people and different cultures around them. This will also help fill their library with 30 to 40 new books, Fox says.

To donate to Anna Fox’s project which currently needs $245 and help get it fully funded you can donate by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

