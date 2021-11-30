SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson’s McFadden Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden has earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 30-0 win against South Carolina on Saturday. McFadden’s selection represents Clemson’s 12th ACC Player of the Week award of the season and gives the Tigers a total of 553 weekly honors since 1968.

According to the Clemson coaching staff, McFadden graded out at 94 percent with two knockdowns and no hurries allowed in Clemson’s rivalry win on Saturday. The Spartanburg, S.C. native helped power Clemson to 265 rushing yards and helped the Tigers reach 250 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak against Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Wofford in 2019.

A week earlier, McFadden earned his first career ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor after grading out at 92 percent with three knockdowns against Wake Forest. McFadden now becomes the first Clemson offensive lineman to earn the award in back-to-back weeks since John Simpson collected the honor following consecutive games against Texas A&M and Syracuse in 2019.

McFadden and the Tigers have allowed only 13 sacks in their last 11 games. Despite surrendering seven sacks in the season opener, Clemson has allowed the second-fewest sacks in the ACC this season (20).

Most Read

Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston

Latest News

Clemson Places 10 on 2021 All-ACC Team
Aliyah Boston scored 29 points in South Carolina's win over NC A&T on Monday
Boston scores 29, leads No. 1 Gamecocks past NC A&T 79-42
Coastal’s Jones & Kelly Pick Up SBC Player of the Week Honors
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of Notre Dame...
Clemson’s Justyn Ross named ACC Piccolo Award winner