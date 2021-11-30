SC Lottery
Coastal’s Jones & Kelly Pick Up SBC Player of the Week Honors

By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football closed out the regular season on a high note, as the Chanticleers earned their 10th win of the season and took home both the Sun Belt Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors the league office announced on Monday. Running back Shermari Jones was named the SBC Offensive Player of the Week, while linebacker Silas Kelly was tabbed the SBC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jones ran for a career-high 211 yards and one score on the ground on 23 carries in the road win at South Alabama (Nov. 26) last Friday. His 211 rushing yards were the second-most in a single game in school history behind only Mike Tolbert’s 244 yards at VMI in 2007.

The 211 rushing yards marked Jones’ fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, while his 75-yard touchdown scamper on the very first play of the fourth quarter put the Chants on top in the game for the first time. His run was a career-long run for the senior.

The 75-yard touchdown run by Jones to start the fourth quarter marked the 11th 50-plus yard touchdown play for the Chants’ offense in the last seven games.

Kelly led a defense that held South Alabama to -5 rushing yards for the entire game in a 27-21 win. The two-time team captain finished with 8.0 tackles, which ranked second on the team. He also added one interception and had a 1.0 sack, which came on the very last play of the game on a USA fourth down in overtime.

His interception in the third quarter, which led to Coastal’s first score of the game, was a leaping one-handed catch down inside the CCU five-yard line. The interception turned the momentum of the game and was No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays on Friday night.

The CCU duo becomes the sixth and seventh SBC Player of the Week honorees this season joining two-time winner Grayson McCall (Offensive - Week 9 and 12), Reese White (Offensive - Week 2), Josaiah Stewart (Defensive - Week 2), Isaiah Likely (Offensive - Week 6), and Alex Spillum (Special Teams - Week 10).

Coastal (10-2, 6-2 SBC) qualified for a postseason bowl game for the second consecutive year. The Chants will find out their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday, Dec. 5.

