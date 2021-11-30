Cougar Night Lights returns for the holiday season

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rows of glittering lights are wrapping around some of the College of Charleston’s most iconic buildings as the fifth annual Cougar Night Lights returns.

This year’s display features a shiny, golden “Joy” sign, which signifies a partnership with Explore Charleston and the Historic Charleston Foundation for Southern Living’s Illumination Charleston, CofC Senior Director of Media Relations Mike Robertson said.

“The theme is ‘Spread the Joy,’” Explore Charleston’s Doug Warner said. “We chose to include the Cistern lights because the College is synonymous with downtown Charleston and visitation.”

On opening night Wednesday for the Cougar Night Lights, which starts at 5 p.m., students can enjoy carnival games with prizes, a photo booth, a selfie couch, a snow machine and food trucks, in addition to the lights; Robertson said.

The lights mark the end of the fall semester and the start of the holiday season for students at the College of Charleston.

“Cougar Night Lights is a wonderful part of the college tradition, as we begin to wind down the academic year and help students relax before heading into final exams,” CofC Executive Director of Student Involvement Christine Workman said. “We are glad to be able to celebrate this time of year with our students and to be in person for the experience again in 2021.”

Public showings for the holiday season will be held nightly Dec. 2-Jan. one every half-hour from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., except for Dec. 9 when showings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The showings are free and take place at Cistern Yard.

The show is produced and designed by CofC alumnus John Reynolds, an Emmy Award-winning lighting designer who has done work for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Super Bowl.

