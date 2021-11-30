SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the holidays approach, so do dangers that come this time of year.

Among them are toys, batteries, lights and decorations that could be a hazard for young children.

To address the hazard issues, the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security held a hearing on Tuesday with advocates pushing Congress to act.

Reese Hamsmith’s mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October 2020, the toddler swallowed a button battery.

After countless surgeries, intubation and sedation, she passed away at 18-months-old and now her mother , Trista Hamsmith, is raising awareness.

“Button batteries are a hidden hazard every day, but that exponentially rises during the holiday season,” Hamsmith said.

Speaking at a Senate subcommittee hearing, Hamsmith is also urging for congress to act.

“There is a lot of work to do in educating the public, but in addition to education, enforcement is also important.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn even introduced a bill named after Reese, that calls for stronger safety standards to help avoid these tragedies.

“As a mom and a grandmother, I am especially attuned to all of this,” said Blackburn.

In addition to button batteries, the hearing addressed magnets, balloons, lights and other hazards.

“Given how common this problem is this holiday season, consumers should be on the lookout for counterfeit when shopping for any product, especially if they’re opting to shop online,” Hannah Rhodes, consumer watchdog associate for U.S. Public Interest Research Group, said.

For Hamsmith, her daughter is a reminder that the hazards are always there, which is why Reese is her motivation to keep fighting for Congress to help.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
The senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection addresses the dangers related to the holiday...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards
Warming shelters offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.
Lowcountry churches prepare to reopen warming shelters