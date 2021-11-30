Georgetown man gets 22 years for crash that killed man, 2-year-old granddaughter

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to a deadly crash that killed a 2-year-old girl and her grandfather.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that 44-year-old Keith Singleton pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Keith Singleton (Horry County)

The charges each carry up to 25 years in prison.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the plea hearing and sentenced Singleton to 22 years in prison on each count with the sentences to run concurrently.

The victims, Charles “C.L.” Bazen and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Bella Jordan, were killed on Nov. 7, 2019, in a head-on drunk driving crash caused by Singleton on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown.

According to the report, C.L. Bazen was transporting a piece of furniture in his truck for his daughter, Janie Bazen. At Bella’s request, she rode with her grandfather, while Janie Bazen followed behind them.

Singleton, whose license was suspended at the time, was speeding in the opposite direction on Pennyroyal Road, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed head-on into C.L. Bazen’s pickup truck, sending them off the road where the truck hit a ditch, rolled over, and smashed into a tree before it came to rest, the report states.

According to court records, C.L. Bazen was killed instantly, but Bella, who was restrained in her car seat, was pulled out of the truck through a broken window by her mother but later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol who responded to the crash said Singleton walked away uninjured from the crash and showed signs of impairment.

Blood tests showed his Blood Alcohol Concentration to be over the legal limit and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, the report states.

Court records say through evidence collected at the scene, from the vehicles, and a reconstruction of the crash by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team showed that Singleton was traveling impaired at 101.3 mph when he lost control of his car, ran off the right side of the road, and overcorrected sending him into the lane of oncoming traffic and into Bazen’s truck.

“The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office who prosecuted this heart-wrenching case offers its warmest condolences to the families of Bella Jordan and CL Bazen in hopes that this resolution of the criminal process will aid in the healing process,” Terrell said. “Additionally, the Solicitor’s Office would like to recognize the outstanding and professional performance of the Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT Team whose efforts ensured that Singleton was brought to justice for not only the family of the victims but for all members of our community.”

