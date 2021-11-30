SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown man gets 22 years for crash that killed man, 2-year-old granddaughter

Man was traveling impaired at 101.3 mph when he lost control of his car
The victims, Charles “C.L.” Bazen and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Bella Jordan, were killed...
The victims, Charles “C.L.” Bazen and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Bella Jordan, were killed Nov. 7, 2019, in a head-on drunk driving crash caused by Singleton on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown.(Horry County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to a deadly crash that killed a 2-year-old girl and her grandfather.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that 44-year-old Keith Singleton pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Keith Singleton
Keith Singleton(Horry County)

The charges each carry up to 25 years in prison.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the plea hearing and sentenced Singleton to 22 years in prison on each count with the sentences to run concurrently.

The victims, Charles “C.L.” Bazen and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Bella Jordan, were killed on Nov. 7, 2019, in a head-on drunk driving crash caused by Singleton on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown.

According to the report, C.L. Bazen was transporting a piece of furniture in his truck for his daughter, Janie Bazen. At Bella’s request, she rode with her grandfather, while Janie Bazen followed behind them.

Singleton, whose license was suspended at the time, was speeding in the opposite direction on Pennyroyal Road, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed head-on into C.L. Bazen’s pickup truck, sending them off the road where the truck hit a ditch, rolled over, and smashed into a tree before it came to rest, the report states.

According to court records, C.L. Bazen was killed instantly, but Bella, who was restrained in her car seat, was pulled out of the truck through a broken window by her mother but later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol who responded to the crash said Singleton walked away uninjured from the crash and showed signs of impairment.

Blood tests showed his Blood Alcohol Concentration to be over the legal limit and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, the report states.

Court records say through evidence collected at the scene, from the vehicles, and a reconstruction of the crash by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team showed that Singleton was traveling impaired at 101.3 mph when he lost control of his car, ran off the right side of the road, and overcorrected sending him into the lane of oncoming traffic and into Bazen’s truck.

“The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office who prosecuted this heart-wrenching case offers its warmest condolences to the families of Bella Jordan and CL Bazen in hopes that this resolution of the criminal process will aid in the healing process,” Terrell said. “Additionally, the Solicitor’s Office would like to recognize the outstanding and professional performance of the Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT Team whose efforts ensured that Singleton was brought to justice for not only the family of the victims but for all members of our community.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, died in a trip-and-fall accident at the...
SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
It happened just before the Westmoreland Bridge.
Emergency crews clear I-526 EB accident in West Ashley