Greer man faces child sex abuse charges for spying on victims in Hilton Head, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is facing a string of child sex abuse charges after deputies say he spied on his victims in a rental property.

Seth Taylor Bruce of Greer is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree and one count of voyeurism in connection with crimes in Hilton Head.

During a bond hearing on Nov. 21 in the Greenville County Detention Center, a temporary bond was set on a total of 25 charges, according to their website.

Information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says his arrest came after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bruce was videotaping victims in a bathroom of a Hilton Head rental home during a week in June 2020, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Bob Bromage says.

Taskforce investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, the attorney general’s office says. Bromage confirmed on Monday that the arrested happened over the summer.

Bruce remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on similar charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation.

