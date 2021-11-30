SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Greer man faces child sex abuse charges for spying on victims in Hilton Head, deputies say

Seth Taylor Bruce of Greer is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first...
Seth Taylor Bruce of Greer is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree and one count of voyeurism in connection with crimes in Hilton Head.(Greenville County Detention Center)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is facing a string of child sex abuse charges after deputies say he spied on his victims in a rental property.

Seth Taylor Bruce of Greer is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree and one count of voyeurism in connection with crimes in Hilton Head.

During a bond hearing on Nov. 21 in the Greenville County Detention Center, a temporary bond was set on a total of 25 charges, according to their website.

Information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says his arrest came after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bruce was videotaping victims in a bathroom of a Hilton Head rental home during a week in June 2020, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Bob Bromage says.

Taskforce investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, the attorney general’s office says. Bromage confirmed on Monday that the arrested happened over the summer.

Bruce remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on similar charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
A judge set bond for a Berkeley County gun store charged in the shooting death of an employee...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston
Greenwood Police, firefighters and emergency services officials were called to Morningside...
Bullets in toaster oven start fire in assisted living facility room

Latest News

Nonprofits across the Lowcountry are looking to “Giving Tuesday” as a kickoff for holiday...
Lowcountry charities hope ‘Giving Tuesday’ will kick off spirit of giving
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry charities in need of donations, volunteers on Giving Tuesday
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says its team is “proactively...
SC health department ‘closely monitoring’ COVID omicron variant
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham testifies before a South Carolina Senate...
Cunningham joins SC Democrats unhappy with US House proposal