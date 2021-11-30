SC Lottery
Gun found in student’s bookbag at Dorchester District 2 middle school

It happened on Monday when a staff member at River Oaks Middle School found a handgun in a student’s bookbag after he showed the weapon to another student, according to the district.(Google Maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District 2 say a gun was found in a student’s bookbag at a middle school.

It happened on Monday when a staff member at River Oaks Middle School found a handgun in a student’s bookbag after he showed the weapon to another student, according to the district.

“The bookbag with the weapon was confiscated immediately and law enforcement was notified,” district officials said. “There was no disruption of school operations and no threat to the safety of students or staff.”

School officials say appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with district policies and state and federal regulations.

“School administration praised the quick action of staff in handling this situation,” DD2 officials said.

