Lowcountry churches prepare to reopen warming shelters

Warming shelters offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.
Warming shelters offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a few days of colder weather and winter months quickly approaching, Lowcountry churches are preparing to reopen their warming shelters.

Warming shelters offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay. Most warming shelters will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below, but Hibben United Methodist says its warming shelter operates when temperatures reach below 34 degrees.

Rev. Erik Grayson at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston says they’re preparing their shelter with bedding and other services.

Grayson says they are planning to have their largest warming shelter ever this year. This comes after they had to scale back their capacity limit last year because of the pandemic.

Seacoast’s West Ashley Campus plans to open its doors to neighbors who are experiencing homelessness when temperatures drop as well.

Seacoast Communications Director Abbey Carman says they are looking for people to help prepare their warming shelter throughout the winter.

She says they need help with setting up beds, preparing and serving meals, welcoming guests and resetting the church in the morning.

For more information and sign-up opportunities, click here.

Hibben United Methodist in Mount Pleasant also plans to reopen its shelter in the next few weeks.

Katie Brock with Hibben says they were unable to open a warming shelter last year because of health concerns and are excited to reopen this year. She says they are still working through some of their plans, but it will be a scaled-down version this winter.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

