Lowcountry Food Bank matching thousands of dollars in Giving Tuesday event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just in time for Giving Tuesday, the Lowcountry Food Bank is asking for and matching donations up to $100,000 during their Hope for the Holidays event on Tuesday.

The Live 5 News team partnered up with the Lowcountry Food Bank and iHeart Radio to participate.

The goal of Hope for the Holidays is to raise enough money create over 1 million meals on Tuesday alone, making it the food bank’s largest online giving campaign in history, food bank officials say.

The money donated and matched will go toward solving issues brought on by the pandemic.

“We’re experiencing supply-chain issues just like grocery stores are experiencing…we’re having to pay more for transportation now,” says Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

CAN YOU HELP? Click here to donate.

“This [money] will help us buy more nutritious food for those who need it most,” Shaw says.

Shaw says that food insecurity is a 24/7 issue here in the Lowcountry, not just around the holiday season.

Gifts will be matched until midnight on Nov. 30.

