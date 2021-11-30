SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 4 catches for 78 yards in a 23-13 win over Seattle. The Summerville alum has 34 catches for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 5 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 TFL in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 10 TFL’s and 10 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles 23-13 loss to Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 23-13 loss to Arizona

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 19-9 loss to Kansas City

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
One dead following shooting in Colleton County

Latest News

Joe Call retires after two seasons at Oceanside Collegiate Academy and five at Summerville.
Joe Call retires as head football coach at Oceanside Collegiate
Bulldogs Battle to Overtime Victory Over SC State
VIDEO: Bulldogs Battle to Overtime Victory Over SC State
Late game heroics for the second straight night from the South Carolina Stingrays (7-6-1-0)...
Cherniwchan Plays Overtime Hero in Return to Lineup
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Newton struggles in Panthers’ loss at Dolphins