Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 4 catches for 78 yards in a 23-13 win over Seattle. The Summerville alum has 34 catches for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 5 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 TFL in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 10 TFL’s and 10 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles 23-13 loss to Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 23-13 loss to Arizona

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 19-9 loss to Kansas City

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.