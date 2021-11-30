Mount Pleasant Fire Department now hiring

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are currently looking to hire firefighters with previous experience.

Below is a list of the starting pay and additional pay other certifications can bring, according to Mount Pleasant Fire Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell.

Starting pay $41,138

Add to base pay if you have:

Paramedic- $9,135 a year

EMT- $1,000 a year

Firefighter II Certification- $1,100 a year

Tidwell says they also pay more if you have a degree.

If you would like to apply click here to fill out an application

Anyone interested can also email APetrucci@tompsc.com if you have any questions about the process.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.