SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant Fire Department now hiring

Starting Pay is $41,138.
Starting Pay is $41,138.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are currently looking to hire firefighters with previous experience.

Below is a list of the starting pay and additional pay other certifications can bring, according to Mount Pleasant Fire Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell.

  • Starting pay $41,138

Add to base pay if you have:

  • Paramedic- $9,135 a year
  • EMT- $1,000 a year
  • Firefighter II Certification- $1,100 a year

Tidwell says they also pay more if you have a degree.

If you would like to apply click here to fill out an application

Anyone interested can also email APetrucci@tompsc.com if you have any questions about the process.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston

Latest News

On opening night Wednesday for the Cougar Night Lights, which starts at 5 p.m., students can...
Cougar Night Lights returns for the holiday season
Nonprofits across the Lowcountry are looking to “Giving Tuesday” as a kickoff for holiday...
Lowcountry charities hope ‘Giving Tuesday’ will kick off spirit of giving
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry charities in need of donations, volunteers on Giving Tuesday