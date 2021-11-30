Mount Pleasant Fire Department now hiring
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are currently looking to hire firefighters with previous experience.
Below is a list of the starting pay and additional pay other certifications can bring, according to Mount Pleasant Fire Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell.
- Starting pay $41,138
Add to base pay if you have:
- Paramedic- $9,135 a year
- EMT- $1,000 a year
- Firefighter II Certification- $1,100 a year
Tidwell says they also pay more if you have a degree.
If you would like to apply fill out an application
Anyone interested can also email APetrucci@tompsc.com if you have any questions about the process.
