Police release new details on deadly motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and Elvington Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Johns Island.

The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and Elvington Road.

Investigators say a motorcyclist traveling east on Cane Slash Road hit the SUV that was turning onto Elvington Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital and was treated for minor injuries, Charleston Police Department Inspector Michael Gillooly says.

Investigators closed Cane Slash Road for several hours. The road was reopened at 5:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.

This collision is the 18th traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2021, Gillooly says. The agency released a breakdown of the fatalities:

  • Single vehicle - 3
  • Single Motorcycle - 2
  • Single non-street legal dirt bike - 1
  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian - 6
  • Vehicle vs. moped - 1
  • Multi-vehicle - 2
  • Vehicle vs. bicycle - 2
  • Motorcycle vs. motor vehicle - 1

