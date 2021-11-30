SC Lottery
Report: Failure to use turn signal leads to high speed chase and crash in Dorchester Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a traffic violation led to a high speed chase in which the suspect crashed into another vehicle in Dorchester County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Damien Rakari Anderson following an incident on Monday when a deputy reported observing a Dodge Charger, driven by Anderson, make an illegal lane change on College Park Road without using a turn signal.

The deputy said he turned on his emergency lights in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which slow rolled through a parking lot on College Park Road and left through the wrong way. A report states as the suspect’s vehicle got back onto College Park Road it accelerated at a high speed and a chase ensued.

According to the report, the chase went through Charleston County and then into Dorchester County where investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was on William Ackerman Drive and collided with another vehicle.

After the suspect’s vehicle became immobile, deputies say Anderson got out of the vehicle and began to run on foot down Ladson Road.

The deputy reported that the suspect refused to obey commands to stop running and continued to run into the Harborstone apartment complex where he again refused commands, and at that point, the deputy used his taser to stop the suspect who fell to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Investigators said they also found a large amount of a green plant-like substance inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anderson was charged with failure to stop and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The report states that Anderson also had a warrant out of North Charleston.

