Statewide burn ban in effect as fires threaten areas across N.C.

The dry conditions and lack of rain have created ideal conditions for brush fires across the state.
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night(RD Hill)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As fires threaten areas across the state - most notably the Pilot Mountain fire north of Charlotte - the North Carolina Forest Service is banning all “open burning” and canceling all burning permits statewide.

As the WBTV First Alert weather team has been monitoring the situation, the dry conditions and lack of rain have created ideal conditions for brush fires across the state.

Up in Lincoln County, the Denver Fire Department responded to two brush fires over the past couple of days.

Now, officials with the forest service say this new ban prohibits all open burning more than 100 feet from a structure, cancels all existing burning permits and suspends issuing new ones, and calls for all fires to be extinguished, including in residents’ yards.

If not, they risk getting a citation or a fine.

Each county can issue its own ban and that applies to those fires within 100 feet of homes. Cabarrus County has issued one as of Tuesday morning and WBTV will update if any other counties do the same.

This comes as the Pilot Mountain fire keeps burning. The fire is about 100 miles north of Charlotte. It started Saturday and has burned at least 500 acres. Officials worry it could burn up to 900 acres within the week.

“There were a lot of people who stopped by this morning and they’re pretty emotional that the fire is burning. They’ve lived there their whole lives, that’s their hometown. So they’re real concerned about it and the future of the mountain,” a Pilot Knob Volunteer firefighter said.

The North Carolina Forestry Services believe someone caused the fire. They’ll investigate this more once the fire is out.

