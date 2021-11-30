SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville to host vaccine clinics for children five to 11-years-old

The clinic will be held at the cafeteria at Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.
The clinic will be held at the cafeteria at Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center is hosting several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children between the age of five and 11.

The clinic is only for kids in that age range, Summerville Medical Center Spokesperson Kelly Bowen said.

It’s walk-in only and every child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, Bowen said.

A list of dates and times are listed below:

  • Thursday, Dec. 2 | 3:30pm – 7:30pm
  • Saturday, Dec. 4 | 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Thursday, Dec. 9 | 4:00pm – 7:00pm

The clinic will be held at the cafeteria at Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.

There will be a kids’ play area and free ice cream for everyone who gets vaccinated.

Bowen said the clinic will be supplying the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston

Latest News

Through an investment of more than $100,000 Evolt will create 80 new jobs.
Wellness company creating 80 new jobs in Charleston
Starting Pay is $41,138.
Mount Pleasant Fire Department now hiring
On opening night Wednesday for the Cougar Night Lights, which starts at 5 p.m., students can...
Cougar Night Lights returns for the holiday season
Nonprofits across the Lowcountry are looking to “Giving Tuesday” as a kickoff for holiday...
Lowcountry charities hope ‘Giving Tuesday’ will kick off spirit of giving