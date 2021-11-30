Summerville to host vaccine clinics for children five to 11-years-old

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center is hosting several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children between the age of five and 11.

The clinic is only for kids in that age range, Summerville Medical Center Spokesperson Kelly Bowen said.

It’s walk-in only and every child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, Bowen said.

A list of dates and times are listed below:

Thursday, Dec. 2 | 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 10:00am – 2:00pm

Thursday, Dec. 9 | 4:00pm – 7:00pm

The clinic will be held at the cafeteria at Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.

There will be a kids’ play area and free ice cream for everyone who gets vaccinated.

Bowen said the clinic will be supplying the Pfizer vaccine.

