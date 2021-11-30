SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash in the...
Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
Jon Whitley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 2 shooting death...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston

Latest News

It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
FILE - A doll based on the upcoming Walt Disney Studios film "Mulan" is displayed in the toy...
Supply chain problems hit charities’ holiday gifts for kids
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter’s trial for Daunte Wright slaying, jurors go under microscope
Starting Pay is $41,138.
Mount Pleasant Fire Department now hiring
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law