Warming trend continues with more sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather will continue for the foreseeable future with warming temperatures this big story later this week! Temperatures for the rest of the afternoon will be in the 60s, cooling into the 40s and 50s this evening. It won’t be quite as cold tonight with lows in the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. A mostly sunny sky is expected again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Starting on Thursday. 70s are in the forecast for high temperatures for the remainder of the week with all sunshine through the weekend. A cold front will approach our area early next week, little if any rain is expected as the front crosses the area. The overall theme for the next week will be a dry pattern with warming temperatures.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT. Clear and Chilly. Low 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 49.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 73, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, low 54.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 54.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70, Low 49.

