Warming trend to send temps into the 70s!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather will continue for the foreseeable future with warming temperatures this big story later this week! Following a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. It won’t be quite as cold tonight with lows in the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. A mostly sunny sky is expected again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Starting on Thursday. 70s are in the forecast for high temperatures for the remainder of the week with all sunshine through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.

