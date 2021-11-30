SC Lottery
Wellness company creating 80 new jobs in Charleston

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wellness company that uses technology to analyze body composition is announcing plans to establish operations in Charleston County.

Through an investment of more than $100,000 Evolt will create 80 new jobs, South Carolina Governor’s Office Spokesperson Brian Symmes said.

Evolt was founded in Australia back in 2015. Their new facility in North Charleston on Aviation Avenue will serve as the company’s North American corporate headquarters and distribution center.

“Evolt locating its North American corporate headquarters and distribution center in Charleston County proves once again how international companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We welcome Evolt to Team South Carolina, and look forward to the great things they will do here.”

Evolt offers end-to-end solutions that track body composition, activity and nutrition including sophisticated data analytics, Symmes said.

“Charleston County’s exceptional assets continue to attract international companies, and today’s announcement by Evolt is a testament to our business-friendly climate and globally connected infrastructure,” Charleston Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Home to the world-class 10-kilometer foot race, Cooper River Bridge Run, plus a variety of recreational activities, Evolt will acclimate well into the active lifestyle of the Lowcountry.”

The company is hiring, email careers@evolt360.com if you are interested in a job at Evolt.

