White Knoll High School student arrested after he had gun on campus, according to principal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a student potentially having a gun on campus.

“At first I was like is this really happening,” a White Knoll student said.

According to investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, two students could be facing charges for bringing weapons onto the school’s property.

The sequence of events at White Knoll High School raised many questions for students and parents.

“I texted my mom and my dad just to say I love you guys in case something happened,” the student said.

According to family members of students and faculty, a text message was sent out by White Knoll representatives regarding the lockdown, and details were unknown as people waited for updates Monday afternoon.

White Knoll High School Principal, Ted Daughtry released a message Monday evening to the families of students regarding the incident which took place earlier that afternoon.

Dear WKHS Families and Guardians: Earlier today, students reported to staff that a White Knoll High School student had a handgun on campus. We notified law enforcement. Administrators placed the school on lockdown to search for the student. During that search, students and staff remained locked inside classrooms and offices for their safety. Just before 3:30 p.m., law enforcement caught the student outside the school, but still on campus. He was detained without incident. The student was taken in custody and faces criminal charges. Another student was also found with him. That student had a knife and was also detained by law enforcement. She will face charges, too. Both students will be suspended immediately and recommended for expulsion. Though this is an alarming situation, I am proud of the students who came forward to report this incident. We must work together to keep our school safe. Because of these students, as well as the swift action of our WKHS staff and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, we are all safe tonight. I encourage our students to always tell a staff member if they hear about or witness any threat to our safety. We take all reports seriously. If they are uncomfortable coming to an administrator or teacher, we have a Tip Line (803-636-8317) where they can anonymously call or text concerns. The Midlands Crimestoppers program also takes anonymous reports. That telephone number is 1-888-274-6372. Thank you for your help.

Lexington County Sheriff Koon also released a statement. Koon says deputies responded to the reports of a student with a gun Monday. According to Koon, another student was found with a knife during the investigation. The full statement can be found below:

Here is a statement from Sheriff Koon regarding the incident at White Knoll High School today pic.twitter.com/VpY70GO5Ev — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 29, 2021

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the campus is secure and administrators released students from the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.