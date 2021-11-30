SC Lottery
White Knoll High School student arrested after he had gun on campus, according to principal

By WIS News 10 Staff and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a student potentially having a gun on campus.

“At first I was like is this really happening,” a White Knoll student said.

According to investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, two students could be facing charges for bringing weapons onto the school’s property.

The sequence of events at White Knoll High School raised many questions for students and parents.

“I texted my mom and my dad just to say I love you guys in case something happened,” the student said.

According to family members of students and faculty, a text message was sent out by White Knoll representatives regarding the lockdown, and details were unknown as people waited for updates Monday afternoon.

White Knoll High School Principal, Ted Daughtry released a message Monday evening to the families of students regarding the incident which took place earlier that afternoon.

Lexington County Sheriff Koon also released a statement. Koon says deputies responded to the reports of a student with a gun Monday. According to Koon, another student was found with a knife during the investigation. The full statement can be found below:

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the campus is secure and administrators released students from the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

