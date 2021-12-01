SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Above normal temperatures for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will move across the area for the rest of the day, bringing with it a few clouds. Cooling down this evening with temperatures in the 50s. The disturbance will move offshore tonight allowing for a clear sky to return. With all sunshine on Thursday temperatures will climb above 70 degrees. Low 70s are expected on Thursday with mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front may cool things down a bit by Tuesday of next week. No rain is in sight over the next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 52.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 53.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 74, Low 52.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 72, Low 47.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
‘No credible threat’ found after ammo discovered at Dorchester Co. school
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming trend continues with more sunshine!
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast