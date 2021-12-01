Above normal temperatures for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will move across the area for the rest of the day, bringing with it a few clouds. Cooling down this evening with temperatures in the 50s. The disturbance will move offshore tonight allowing for a clear sky to return. With all sunshine on Thursday temperatures will climb above 70 degrees. Low 70s are expected on Thursday with mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front may cool things down a bit by Tuesday of next week. No rain is in sight over the next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 52.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 53.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 74, Low 52.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 72, Low 47.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.