Authorities release dash camera footage of high speed chase and crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released dash camera footage of a high speed chase that was initiated following a traffic violation in Berkeley County and ended with a crash in Dorchester County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Damien Rakari Anderson on Monday. The video shows a vehicle chase, crash and subsequent foot chase.

The incident started when a deputy reported observing a Dodge Charger, driven by Anderson, make an illegal lane change on College Park Road without using a turn signal which led to the chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, after the suspect crashed into another motorist in the Ladson Road area a foot chase ensued, and a deputy used his taser after the suspect failed to comply to his commands.

Investigators said they also found a large amount of a green plant-like substance inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anderson was charged with failure to stop and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The report states that Anderson also had a warrant out of North Charleston.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the people in that other car who were hit by the suspect are okay.

