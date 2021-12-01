SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn Garver/KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KHOU) - A woman in Texas is warning others after she watched a red-tailed hawk swoop down to try and grab her Chihuahua.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Little Lola is cute, cuddly and very curious.

At just 4 pounds and 12 weeks old, the little pup’s young life was almost cut short last week.

“I didn’t even see it until it was right on top of her,” said Lola’s owner Kathryn Garver. “That’s how fast it happened.”

Garver was watching Lola as she explored their front yard when the hawk suddenly swooped in and tried to grab her.

“There was nothing I could’ve done to have stopped it,” she said. “Because I didn’t see it until it was already. She would’ve already been gone.”

She said it happened so fast that Garver thought that the hawk had gotten Lola.

“It felt like he was right there and just, it was so fast,” she said.

Garver, a few feet away, sprinted toward it, and the hawk was unsuccessful.

“I don’t know if it’s that she ran so fast or that it saw me,” Garver said.

The Wildlife Center of Texas wants pet owners to know that while hawk attacks can happen, they said it’s rare.

“It’s a possibility that the hawk could’ve grabbed the dog and could’ve done some damage, possibly even killed the dog, but this is a very rare occurrence for hawks,” said Brooke Yahney, a manager at the center.

They said owners should be careful at all times because predators can come in many forms.

“All kinds of wildlife and also domestic pets,” Yahney said. “Like if a large dog was off leash in the neighborhood, that’s obviously a threat for that small dog and that’s obviously more likely also.”

A threat that sadly, Garver knows firsthand.

She said her other pup Cassie, a 14-year-old Chihuahua, was killed last year by the neighbor’s dog.

“She was at their fence barking and the other dog, from the hole that they had dug, reached in, grabbed her and took her, and mauled her to death,” she said.

Garver said they’ve seen hawks nearby all the time, so she’s already protective. But with this most recent attempt, Lola is never leaving her sight.

“Watch them like a hawk,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Latest News

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
‘No credible threat’ found after live ammo discovered at Dorchester County middle school
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial
White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Source: Live 5
LIVE: Live ammo found at Gregg Middle School places two schools on lockdown