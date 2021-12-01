Charleston to hold Marion Square tree lighting Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will light the Christmas tree at Marion Square late Thursday afternoon.

Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to be joined by Star Gospel Mission Pastor Rev. Dr. Marion Platt, III and Charleston Downtown Alliance Board Chair Chris Price for the official Marion Square Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event will begin at 5 p.m., Thursday.

The event is part of Illumination Charleston, an inaugural holiday celebration hosted in partnership between Explore Charleston, Southern Living and Historic Charleston Foundation.

It will begin with a musical performance by Charleston Symphony Brass leading up to the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Illumination Charleston has also introduced enhanced holiday décor, including displays in Marion Square, the Cistern Yard, Liberty Square, the Charleston Visitor Center and along King Street.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.