Crazy Mason set to open Mt. Pleasant location Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - An ice cream shop well known in the Grand Strand will open a Charleston-area location Wednesday afternoon.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, located in Sweetgrass Corner Shopping Center, will open at 3 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

The ice cream shop offers desserts served in cups, between chocolate chip cookies or in their signature Crazy Mason jars.

Crazy Mason menu options listed on the company’s website sport names like “Bananas Over You,” “Berried in Chocolate,” “Crazy Cookie Dreams,” “Don’t Worry Beach Happy” and “No Oreo-dinary Cheesecake.”

The company announced in April that it planned to open a Charleston location.

A Facebook post states it will offer its special Mount Pleasant jar to its first 1,000 Mason jar orders.

