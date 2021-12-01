SC Lottery
Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov....
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(Thanassis Stavrakis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece says residents over 60 will have to undergo mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 or face monthly 100-euro ($114) fine beginning next year.

The country’s first general inoculation mandate was announced Tuesday in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the new omicron variant.  

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address that the mandate will take effect on Jan. 16 with the fines added to tax bills.

Greece’s overall virus death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed daily new infections at record levels.

Roughly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.

