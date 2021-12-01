SC Lottery
Lowcountry deputies investigating after someone drowns trapped cat in pond

(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for drowning a trapped cat in a pond.

On Nov. 23, the Beaufort County Animal Services responded to Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road for a stray cat. Animal control officers said they then set a trap for the cat. 

A report states that when the animal control officers returned to retrieve it the following day the trap was missing.  

Deputies responded to the apartment complex and, along with animal control officers, found the trap submerged in a pond on the property. The stray cat was found dead inside the trap. 

According to investigators, It was later confirmed the cause of the cat’s death was drowning. 

“As of this afternoon, Dec. 1, subjects responsible for this act of animal cruelty have not been identified,” BCSO officials said.

The Hilton Head Human Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. 

“Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.”

