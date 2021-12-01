Man sentenced in 2019 Orangeburg hospital shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Orangeburg man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on firearm charges related to a 2019 shooting at an Orangeburg hospital.

Abrian Sabb, 26, from Orangeburg was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a shooting at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg that injured a nurse on April 10, 2019.

According to acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, Sabb’s brother Darius went to law enforcement after the incident and told them he had purchased the firearm for Abrian the day before.

Abrian Sabb had been involved in a domestic argument at his residence on April 9, 2019, where law enforcement responded and confiscated his handgun, officials said.

Abrian Sabb then gave money to his brother to purchase an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition, DeHart said.

Authorities say Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it, then turn the firearm over to Abrian Sabb.

A report states that Abrian’s girlfriend called Darius complaining about the purchase of the firearm stating she was fearful.

Authorities say Darius Sabb retrieved the rifle and hid it at another home, but Abrian found out where it was located and kicked in the front door of the home and retrieved the firearm.

On the morning of April 10, 2019, Abrian Sabb and his girlfriend went to the hospital to seek help with his mental illness where at some point he left the facility and returned to his vehicle, retrieved the firearm and began shooting, authorities said.

Darius Sabb was sentenced to three years probation.

