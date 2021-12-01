SC Lottery
Man test-driving vehicle killed in head-on crash in Anderson County, officials say

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Alliance Parkway, 3 miles north of Anderson.
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was test-driving a vehicle for an auction company was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Anderson County, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office says.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Alliance Parkway, 3 miles north of Anderson.

The coroner’s office says Conner Stephen Thorpe of Pelzer worked at an auto auction business across Interstate 85 from where the crash happened.

Thorpe was test-driving a vehicle for possible auction when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on, officials say.

Thorpe died at the scene, according to deputy coroner Ty Blackwell. He says Thorpe was not wearing a seat belt.

Thorpe was heading south in a 2016 Nissan SUV when he hit a northbound 2021 BMW sedan, troopers say.

A man driving the BMW, who was from Las Vegas and was wearing a seat belt, was taken to AnMed Health, according to troopers.

His condition was not released.

