SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mobile home fire displaces three people, two dogs died

It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.
It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says three people have been removed from their home and two dogs have died because of a morning fire.

It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston County EMS responded to that location after reports of a mobile home on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the front of the home. After putting out the bulk of the fire, firefighters searched the home and found two dogs who died in the fire, Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says.

Three adults are displaced from their home because of the damages, but they are being helped by the Red Cross, Julazadeh says.

The North Charleston Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Latest News

Summerville Police confirmed Summerville High School and Gregg Middle School were placed under...
Two Dorchester County schools on lockdown, police confirm
The event is set to honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed during the 1941 attack will...
Patriots Point hosting Pearl Harbor Day memorial service
A national television show will feature the Town of Summerville as one of four cities across...
Summerville small businesses to be featured on holiday TV special
The clinic will be held at the cafeteria at Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.
Summerville to host vaccine clinics for children five to 11-years-old