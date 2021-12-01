Pandemic relief funds to open new men’s homeless shelter in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - By May of 2022, Dorchester County said the town of Summerville will have received $1.2 million in pandemic relief funds, all of which will go towards opening a homeless shelter for men.

The funding was recently approved by Dorchester County.

The Home for Hope is currently the only shelter in Summerville housing men experiencing homelessness. It opened in 2015 by the nonprofit, Dorchester County Community Outreach.

The organization said since then, more than 415 men living in homelessness have walked through its doors.

“There’s one condition: they have to be willing and able to work. Basically, we’re giving them a hands-up out of what they’re experiencing,” said Joseph Friday, Board President of Dorchester County Community Outreach.

The property the shelter sits on now is being leased, and the nonprofit said its owners aren’t interested in creating a long-term lease that would continue to house the men’s shelter. The organization said that’s why its on the hunt for about 2.5 acres to build on.

“The first phase of our plan is to buy some land and re-establish some land that we own,” said Friday.

Dorchester County is expected to receive the rest of its $31 million of pandemic relief funds by May 2022, which is when DCCO said the current lease for Home of Hope is expected to end. The organization said the new shelter will take about one year to build.

“We found some lots in the past, but the zoning would not allow us to build a men’s shelter on it. So, the zoning would have to accept a men’s homeless shelter,” Friday said.

Besides building the men’s shelter, the nonprofit also plans to use these funds to create a support and warming center and expand the women’s shelter.

“People that are in charge do care about this because it is a big problem, and it’s ongoing. You got to just try to sort it out, work with it and do something to decrease it,” said Belle McHugh, Facility Manager at Home of Hope.

DCCO said during the pandemic, the shelter was forced to limit capacity by half in order to keep people isolated if they were infected. The organization said the structure of rooms in the new shelter would be built to better accommodate that if needed in the future.

