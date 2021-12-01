SC Lottery
Patriots Point hosting Pearl Harbor Day memorial service

The event is set to honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed during the 1941 attack will...
(Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day memorial service on Tuesday.

The event is set to honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed during the 1941 attack will take place on the USS Yorktown at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The service will include a wreath-laying, bell toll and traditional gun salute and is being organized with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10624.

Patriots Point says museum admission will be waived between 10 and 11 a.m. and the service will also be live-streamed on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In addition to the service, the museum is also hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with donors receiving free parking in the museum lot.

