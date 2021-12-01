Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Sam Rittenberg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 68-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Herbert Fielding from Charleston was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Officers say they responded to the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Downing Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 after a man was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead on the scene and the vehicle fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

