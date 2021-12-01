SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pregnant woman risks life to save neighbor from house fire

By KSL Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A pregnant woman battled intense heat to save a man’s life after a house went up in flames in a Utah neighborhood.

Sarah Maughan, who is four and a half months pregnant, didn’t think but just reacted when she ran up to her neighbor’s burning house Friday night and started banging on the door and screaming.

“He came to the door. I said, ‘Your house is on fire.’ He saw the flames on the garage, and his mouth was just dropped. He was dead asleep, surprised,” Maughan said. “I could feel the heat. It was intense. It was already to the doorway as we were running out.”

Maughan admits it was a very dangerous situation. At one point, neighbors say the flames on the house were shooting at least 50 feet into the air.

“I just reacted. Probably not the best idea, you know, being pregnant. But I would hate to see the fire and know I didn’t do anything and somebody died,” she said.

What makes her actions even more amazing is that Maughan actually lives a couple of blocks away but jumped in her car to see if she could help when she saw the flames from her house.

“Not a second thought. I left my husband at home. I was in the driveway. I was gone,” Maughan said.

Maughan says the man she saved just kept thanking her for what she did.

“He was very grateful. We were just kind of hugging each other. He’s like, ‘I would have been smoked out.’ He says, ‘I would have been dead if you hadn’t banged on that door,’” she said.

She says she only hopes someone else would do the same thing for her family.

“I just want people to start caring about one another,” Maughan said.

The expectant mother wasn’t the only hero that day. After the house next door caught fire, two West Jordan police officers rushed in and managed to pull a woman and her dog to safety.

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the home’s garage area, but they are still trying to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the garage area, but they are still trying to...
Pregnant woman battles heat to wake man, save him from house fire
A national television show will feature the Town of Summerville as one of four cities across...
Summerville small businesses to be featured on holiday TV special
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
It happened on Monday when a staff member at River Oaks Middle School found a handgun in a...
Gun found in student’s bookbag at Dorchester District 2 middle school