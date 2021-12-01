SC Lottery
Public comment period ending on one of the Lowcountry’s most congested roads

The project involves widening I-526 east and rebuilding bridges.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - I-526 is one of the most congested roads in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation and several Lowcountry residents.

The SCDOT’s 526 corridor east project is looking to change that, and the public comment for their proposed changes ends Dec. 1 at midnight.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Project starts at Virginia Ave in North Charleston and extends about 9 miles to 17A in Mount Pleasant.

Several of their proposed changes include widening I-526 and replacing both the Wando and Don Holt bridges entirely.

A decision on what to do is still about a decade away, according to SCDOT. Officials say they want to make it clear that nothing is out of the question at this point.

“Everything is on the table at this point, and really showing those alternatives was about taking the temperature of the local community,” SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley says. “There may be alternatives that we originally said we probably wouldn’t recommend to carry forward, but if we heard from the public that they really wanted us to look at that further, then we would probably bring those alternatives back in.”

For information on the I-526 projects and how you can comment, click here.

You can also always email Traffic Reporter Cameron Bopp about any issues you have with Lowcountry roads by clicking here.

