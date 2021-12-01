Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in Berkeley County posing as a U.S. Marshal claiming he was searching for someone.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Brian Williams and charged him with impersonating a police officer. He was arrested following an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Office.

His arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 23 when a deputy responded to Creekside Mulch on US Hwy 52 in Moncks Corner for a suspicious person.

Two employees said on the afternoon of Nov. 22 a man calling himself Brian Williams came to the property from the woods behind their building. According to the witnesses, the man was carrying a shotgun, a holstered pistol, and dressed in tactical clothing with a shirt labeled “Police.”

The report states the man came into the building, set his shotgun against the wall and told the employees he was with the U.S. Marshals, and that he and his partner were looking for a man dressed all in orange in the woods.

The employees said they did not see anyone else other than the suspect that day.

After the suspect left, authorities reported that he called the business back and told employees that he caught the man in orange and they could “relax.”

The employees then provided the phone number of the suspect to the authorities.

Confiscated evidence (BCSO)

Confiscated evidence (BCSO)

Confiscated evidence (BCSO)

