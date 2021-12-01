SC Lottery
Report: Charleston airport employee arrested after stolen gun found in bag

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North Charleston.(CCDC)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an employee at Charleston International Airport was arrested after a stolen gun was found in her bag.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North Charleston.

A report on the incident states that Ancrum claimed that she found the gun and forgot that it was in her bag when TSA agents spotted the weapon during an X-ray exam.

She was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen gun.

Investigation began with call for prohibited item

It started on Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to the TSA checkpoint for a firearm found in an employee’s bag.

Officers spoke with a TSA supervisor who said while screening items with the X-ray machine, another TSA agent saw a gun in a clear plastic bag. The weapon was identified as a Taurus 9mm with a magazine containing 11 rounds and an empty chamber.

The owner of the bag was identified as Ancrum who works for Dunkin Donuts at the airport, She told authorities that she found the gun on Monday at the Speedway gas station on Ashley Phosphate.

Investigators also spoke with a co-worker who said that Ancrum was intending to the sell the gun.

