SC health department to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to host its final weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.(Drew Aunkst)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to host its final weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

That briefing is set to take place at 2 p.m. from Columbia.

Starting next week, the agency will shift to every two weeks, the first and third Wednesday’s of the month.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director, will lead the briefing and answer questions about the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and efforts to monitor the Omicron variant, the latest to be called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization.

