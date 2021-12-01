Summerville small businesses to be featured on holiday TV special

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A national television show will feature the Town of Summerville as one of four cities across the U.S. during the holiday season.

The show, called “Small Town Christmas,” will highlight several small businesses in Summerville during the holiday season and will spotlight how small towns across the country celebrate the holidays.

Small business owner James Brown has been selling his boiled peanuts in the Summerville area for the past six years.

He said the show will highlight a growing small town with friendly people.

“It’s a typical small town, but it’s been growing because so many people from around the country have been moving into the area,” Brown said. “I meet so many people from New York and Pittsburgh and Ohio and there’s been a lot of people lately from California, and another guy came here a little while ago and said he came here from Oklahoma. Summerville has been great. It’s been a magnet area. It’s small but at the same time, so everybody knows each other, very supportive of one another, but so many people have been coming here and calling this place home.”

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander will be the host of this new holiday special.

The Summerville episode will air at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

