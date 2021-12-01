Tidelands Health led coalition gets $450K grant to improve health in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of organizations received a grant intended to improve health in Georgetown County.

LiveWell Georgetown County, led by Tidelands Health, received $450,000 from the Duke Endowment through their “Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas” initiative.

Tidelands Health says the program promotes behavior changes that address issues such as unhealthy weight, diabetes and heart disease through increased physical activity and nutrition.

“Where we live, where we go to school and work, how we spend our free time – even our ability to access fresh food and safely exercise near our home – all contribute to our health and well-being,” Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health, said. “To truly improve health within our community, we have to expand how we think about what affects our health. It’s more than just what we eat and how many calories we burn. It’s how our community and its economy impact our health.”

The program provides opportunities to bring together leaders from hospitals, health departments and other health organizations. Tidelands Health says the grant will be used to expand the LiveWell Georgetown County coalition to improve population health in the county.

